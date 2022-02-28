No. 14 Houston takes on Cincinnati following White’s 21-point showing

Cincinnati Bearcats (18-12, 7-9 AAC) at Houston Cougars (23-5, 13-2 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14…

Cincinnati Bearcats (18-12, 7-9 AAC) at Houston Cougars (23-5, 13-2 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Fabian White Jr. scored 21 points in Houston’s 75-61 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Cougars are 14-1 on their home court. Houston is 18-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats are 7-9 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati is eighth in the AAC scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Cougars won the last matchup 80-58 on Feb. 6. White scored 22 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. White is averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games for Houston.

David Dejulius is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.