No. 14 Houston hosts SMU following Edwards’ 21-point showing

SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (23-5, 12-2 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston plays the SMU Mustangs after Kyler Edwards scored 21 points in Houston’s 81-67 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Cougars are 13-1 on their home court. Houston is second in the AAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Jamal Shead averaging 5.6.

The Mustangs have gone 11-3 against AAC opponents. SMU is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Mustangs won the last meeting 85-83 on Feb. 10. Kendric Davis scored 22 points to help lead the Mustangs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Davis is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.