No. 13 UCLA hosts Arizona State after Clark’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -14.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 UCLA hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaylen Clark scored 25 points in UCLA’s 76-50 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins have gone 12-1 at home. UCLA averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the 37th time in conference play this season. The Sun Devils won the last matchup 87-84 on Feb. 6. Marreon Jackson scored 24 points to help lead the Sun Devils to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Kimani Lawrence is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

