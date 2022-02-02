CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
No. 12 Villanova Wildcats play the No. 24 Marquette Golden Eagles, look for 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:02 AM

Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (15-7, 7-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against No. 24 Marquette.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 in home games. Marquette is second in the Big East with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Lewis averaging 6.7.

The Wildcats are 9-2 against conference opponents. Villanova is 14-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 57-54 on Jan. 20. Lewis scored 21 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 7.3 points. Lewis is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Collin Gillespie is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

