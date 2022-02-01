CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 12 Villanova plays…

No. 12 Villanova plays No. 24 Marquette, seeks 5th straight road win

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (15-7, 7-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova visits No. 24 Marquette looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Marquette scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 9-2 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Samuels averaging 4.4.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 57-54 on Jan. 20. Justin Lewis scored 21 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Lewis is shooting 43.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Eric Dixon is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Collin Gillespie is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up