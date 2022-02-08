No. 12 UCLA visits Stanford after Jaquez’s 27-point game

UCLA Bruins (17-4, 8-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (17-4, 8-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA visits the Stanford Cardinal after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points in UCLA’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cardinal have gone 10-2 at home. Stanford is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins are 8-3 in Pac-12 play. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won 66-43 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Jules Bernard led the Bruins with 16 points, and Isa Silver led the Cardinal with eight points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram Harrison is averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

