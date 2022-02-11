OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » No. 12 UCLA faces…

No. 12 UCLA faces No. 21 USC following Juzang’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UCLA Bruins (18-4, 9-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA takes on the No. 21 USC Trojans after Johnny Juzang scored 23 points in UCLA’s 79-70 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Trojans have gone 10-2 in home games. USC is second in the Pac-12 with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.1.

The Bruins are 9-3 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is fourth in the Pac-12 with 13.6 assists per game led by Tyger Campbell averaging 4.7.

The Trojans and Bruins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Juzang is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.4 points. Jules Bernard is averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up