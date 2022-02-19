CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
No. 12 Illinois takes on No. 19 Michigan State after Cockburn’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:22 AM

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Illinois visits the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans after Kofi Cockburn scored 20 points in Illinois’ 70-59 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans are 10-2 in home games. Michigan State scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 11-4 in Big Ten play. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.2% from downtown. RJ Melendez leads the Fighting Illini shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Illini won the last meeting 56-55 on Jan. 26. Trent Frazier scored 16 points to help lead the Fighting Illini to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Cockburn is averaging 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

