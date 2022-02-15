OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
No. 11 Texas Tech faces No. 7 Baylor after Shannon’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 2:02 AM

Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech hosts the No. 7 Baylor Bears after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 82-69 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Red Raiders have gone 15-0 at home. Texas Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 9-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor has a 16-4 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last meeting 65-62 on Jan. 12. Adonis Arms scored 14 points points to help lead the Red Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is averaging 13.4 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

James Akinjo is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.4 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

