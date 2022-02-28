CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
No. 11 Providence visits No. 8 Villanova after Reeves’ 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence takes on the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats after A.J. Reeves scored 23 points in Providence’s 72-51 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats have gone 11-1 in home games. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats with 6.6 boards.

The Friars are 14-2 in Big East play. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Horchler averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 89-84 on Feb. 16. Collin Gillespie scored 33 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Nate Watson is averaging 14 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

