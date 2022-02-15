No. 10 Villanova visits No. 8 Providence following Bynum’s 25-point game

Villanova Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Providence hosts the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats after Jared Bynum scored 25 points in Providence’s 76-73 overtime win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars are 14-0 in home games. Providence is 17-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 12-3 in Big East play. Villanova ranks second in the Big East shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The Friars and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Horchler averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Bynum is shooting 49.1% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Eric Dixon is averaging 10 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Collin Gillespie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.