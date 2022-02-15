OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » No. 10 Villanova visits…

No. 10 Villanova visits No. 8 Providence following Bynum’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Villanova Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Providence hosts the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats after Jared Bynum scored 25 points in Providence’s 76-73 overtime win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars are 14-0 in home games. Providence is 17-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 12-3 in Big East play. Villanova ranks second in the Big East shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The Friars and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Horchler averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Bynum is shooting 49.1% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Eric Dixon is averaging 10 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Collin Gillespie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up