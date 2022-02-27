No. 10 Baylor visits No. 20 Texas after Allen’s 26-point game

Baylor Bears (23-5, 12-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (20-8, 10-6 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (23-5, 12-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (20-8, 10-6 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas hosts the No. 10 Baylor Bears after Timmy Allen scored 26 points in Texas’ 82-81 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Longhorns are 16-2 on their home court. Texas averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Bears have gone 12-4 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 4.6.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won 80-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Adam Flagler led the Bears with 20 points, and Andrew Jones led the Longhorns with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jones is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Flagler is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 assists. James Akinjo is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

