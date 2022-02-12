No. 10 Baylor pulls away in 2nd half, beats West Virginia

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, Jordan Lewis made consecutive 3-pointers to finally put No.…

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, Jordan Lewis made consecutive 3-pointers to finally put No. 10 Baylor ahead to stay and the Bears beat West Virginia 75-57 on Saturday night.

Smith had 30 points to match her career high and Egbo scored 13. Both had 12 rebounds. It was the 44th career double-double for Smith, and 16th this season, while Egbo has 28 double-doubles at Baylor (19-5, 9-3 Big 12). Lewis finished with 18 points.

There were 11 lead changes in the game, the last when Lewis made a 3 with 8:13 left in the third quarter for a 34-32 lead.

Madisen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-11, 4-8), who have lost four of five. She had all four of their made 3-pointers.

NO. 7 INDIANA 76, MICHIGAN STATE 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a career-high 29 points to lead Indiana over Michigan State.

Indiana (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten) led 32-27 at halftime before outscoring the Spartans 30-14 in the third quarter. Berger had 17 points in the period to top Michigan State’s total.

The Hoosiers senior shot 9 of 17 overall and made all 11 of her free throws.

Aleksa Gulbe had 13 points for Indiana. Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary each added 12 and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 10.

Michigan State (13-11, 7-6) was led by Alisia Smith’s 12 points and Nia Clouden’s 10.

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 93, TCU 70

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and Iowa State won its fifth straight with a victory over TCU.

Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) went 19 of 36 from deep.

Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs (6-15, 2-10), who matched their longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive setback.

NO. 16 TEXAS 78, NO. 12 OKLAHOMA 63

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Audrey Warren matched her career high with 21 points and Texas seized control of the game in the third quarter against Oklahoma.

Lauren Ebo had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Texas (17-6, 7-5 Big 12), which has won two in a row after losing the previous three. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 14 points and Shay Holle added 10 for the Longhorns.

Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson — who went into the game averaging at least 18 points per game for Oklahoma — scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Skyar Vann, the only other Sooners player averaging double-figures scoring (11.7), finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

NO. 20 BYU 84, SAINT MARY’S 69

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had a career-high 35 points, seven steals and six assists as BYU beat Saint Mary’s.

Paisley Harding scored 18 points for BYU (21-2, 11-1 West Coast Conference), Lauren Gustin had 15 points and 11 rebounds for her 13th double-double, and Tegan Graham added 11 points.

Ali Bamberger finished with 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Gaels (12-12, 6-7). Madeline Holland and Tayla Dalton adding 13 points apiece.

STETSON 58, NO. 22 FLORIDA GULF COAST 55

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 15 points, Kiya Turner had 14 points and a tied a career high with 11 rebounds as Stetson beat Florida Gulf Coast and snapped the Eagles’ 33-game win streak in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Stetson (15-10, 8-4), which snapped a 10-game skid against FGCU, has won seven in a row since a 71-48 home loss to the Eagles on Jan. 19.

FGCU (22-2, 11-1) had its 15-game win streak snapped and lost for the fifth time in 25 games against the Hatters.

Kendall Spray and Tishara Morehouse scored 12 points apiece for the Eagles.

