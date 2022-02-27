No. 1 South Carolina seal up top seed in SEC tourney

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Destanni Henderson tied her career high with 23 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Destanni Henderson tied her career high with 23 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 71-57 win over Mississippi in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Boston extended her record streak of double-doubles to 21 for the Gamecocks (27-1, 15-1 Southeastern Conference), who had already clinched the regular-season title and No. 1 seed entering the league tournament in Nashville.

They found themselves in a tight game until a dominant closing stretch against the Rebels (22-7, 10-6), who had won four straight. Then South Carolina put it away with a 12-0 run.

Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 20 points and seven rebounds and scored all of the Rebels’ eight points in the fourth. She made 8 of 14 shots.

No. 3 N.C. STATE 68, No. 23 VIRGINIA TECH 66

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 22 points despite foul trouble and North Carolina State secured the top overall seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a victory at Virginia Tech.

The Wolfpack (26-3, 17-1 ACC) led almost throughout after outscoring the Hokies 23-12 in the first period and closed the regular season with seven straight wins to break a tie with No. 4 Louisville (25-3, 16-2), which bludgeoned No. 14 Notre Dame 86-64 earlier Sunday.

Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies (21-8, 13-5) with 18 points. Virginia Tech, which pulled even with 1:20 left before Cunane’s turnaround restored the NC. State lead with 53 seconds left, was seeking it first top four seed in the ACC Tournament.

No. 4 LOUISVILLE 86, No. 14 NOTRE DAME 64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 20 points and Louisville raced to a huge lead and routed Notre Dame in a testy matchup.

The Cardinals (25-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 41-3 early in the second quarter. They beat the Irish (21-7, 13-5) for the sixth straight time in the conference regular-season closer for both teams.

Louisville was up 48-6 when Notre Dame made consecutive baskets, the second by Olivia Miles at 2:49 before halftime after her steal.

Miles and Mykasa Robinson then got in a shoving match after exchanging words. Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey and Van Lith also were whistled for intentional fouls after a lengthy video review and some heated consultation from coaches Jeff Walz of the Cardinals and Niele Ivey of the Irish.

No. 21 IOWA 104, No. 6 MICHIGAN 80

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten championship with a win over Michigan.

It’s the first conference regular-season title since 2008 for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten), who shared the championship with Ohio State.

Monika Czinano added 19 points for Iowa. Gabbie Marshall had 14.

Michigan (22-5, 13-4) had a chance to win the title outright. The Wolverines opened the game with an 11-4 run and led by 11 points in the first quarter before the Hawkeyes took over.

No. 7 UCONN 88, PROVIDENCE 31

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — ,Paige Bueckers made her first start since getting injured two months ago and Christyn Williams scored 16 points in her final regular-season game to lead UConn to a rout of Providence.

Bueckers played 13 minutes again, scoring two points and had five assists in her second game since returning from the left knee injury that kept her sidelined since Dec. 5.

Graduate transfer Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and 10 rebounds, putting up her eighth double-double of the season. Azzi Fudd added 14 point and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 13 points for the Huskies (22-5, 16-1 Big East).

Janai Crooms had 12 points for Providence

No. 8 LSU 57, No. 16 TENNESSEE 54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored 14 points and LSU held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Tennessee.

The Lady Vols cut LSU’s eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter down to two with 25 seconds to play, but Tamari Key missed a short jumper with 5 seconds left that would have tied the game.

Autumn Newby and Khayla Pointer each added 12 for the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 Southeastern Conference), who wrapped up the second seed in next week’s SEC Tournament.

Key scored all but one of her 12 points in the second half for the Lady Volunteers (22-7, 11-5).

MISSOURI 78, No. 15 FLORIDA 73

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hayley Frank scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Missouri to an upset of Florida

Frank, who was 8-of-11 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and 5 of 5 from the foul line, did all her damage of going scoreless in the first quarter and fouling out with 2:11 to play. She had 10 points in the second quarter, in a two-minute surge, when the Tigers took the lead, and had 10 in the third to help Missouri keep the lead.

Izzy Higginbottom added 15 off the bench for the for the Tigers (18-11, 7-9 Southeastern Conference).

Jordyn Merritt had all of her career-high 23 points in the second half while KiKi Smith had 13 of her 15 in the fourth quarter for the Gators (20-9, 10-6).

No. 17 OHIO STATE 61, MICHIGAN STATE 55

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points, Jacy Sheldon added 13 points and 10 assists, and No. 17 Ohio State defeated Michigan State and win a share of the Big Ten regular season crown.

Mikesell and Sheldon were the only Ohio State (22-5, 14-4 Big Ten) players in double figures but they received a boost from the bench which scored 22 points.

Ohio State will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State (14-14, 8-9) with 19 points. She was 4 for 18 from the field but made all 10 of her free throws.

No. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 74, DUKE 46

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Anya Poole and Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points each and North Carolina defeated Duke.

Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 14 points for the Tar Heels (23-5, 13-5 ACC) and Carlie Littlefield added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ustby had eight rebounds. Deja Kelly, North Carolina’s leading scorer at 16.3 ppg, had two points on 1-for-13 shooting.

Celeste Taylor had 14 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 11 for the Blue Devils (16-12, 7-11).

No. 22 GEORGIA TECH 66, WAKE FOREST 56

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored 18 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had seven assists and No. 22 Georgia Tech ended a three-game losing streak with a win over Wake Forest.

Cubaj scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching free throws with 31.8 seconds to go as the Yellow Jackets (20-9, 10-7) secured the sixth-seed in next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Georgia Tech had not won a game in regulation since Feb. 1 and had lost 5 of 6 with three of the previous four games decided in overtime. The Yellow Jackets opened ACC play with a 62-45 win over the Demon Deacons.

Christina Morra had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wake Forest (14-15, 4-15).

No. 25 GEORGIA 67, TEXAS A&M 58

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third, to lead Georgia to a win over Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs trailed 34-33 before Staiti hit back-to-back baskets to put them on top for good midway through the third quarter. She added another inside basket that capped an 8-0 run to close the quarter with a 48-37 lead.

Que Morrison scored half of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for Georgia (20-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference), which holds the sixth-seed in next week’s league tournament. The Aggies got within five but Morrison had four in an 8-0 run to wrap it up.

Aaliyah Patty scored 15 points for the Aggies (14-14, 4-12), who lost their last five regular-season games under retiring veteran coach Gary Blair.

