No. 1 Gonzaga seeks 25th win this season in matchup against No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA)

Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (23-6, 11-3 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 13-0 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (23-6, 11-3 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga will aim for its 25th victory this season when the Bulldogs face the No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Gaels have gone 15-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Tommy Kuhse shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 30.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 8.1.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 74-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 25 points, and Kuhse led the Gaels with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuhse is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Gaels. Matthias Tass is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Rasir Bolton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Timme is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 65.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 84.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.