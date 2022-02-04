OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
No. 1 Auburn visits Georgia after Green’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:42 AM

Auburn Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-16, 1-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points in Auburn’s 100-81 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-8 at home. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC with 14.0 assists per game led by Aaron Cook averaging 5.6.

The Tigers are 9-0 in conference matchups. Auburn is third in the SEC scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 83-60 on Jan. 20. Walker Kessler scored 15 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braelen Bridges is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Jabari Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 8.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

