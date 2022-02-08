No. 1 Auburn plays Arkansas following Johnson’s 20-point game

Auburn Tigers (22-1, 10-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-5, 7-3 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (22-1, 10-0 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-5, 7-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn faces the Arkansas Razorbacks after K.D. Johnson scored 20 points in Auburn’s 74-72 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks are 13-1 in home games. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by JD Notae averaging 7.6.

The Tigers are 10-0 in conference matchups. Auburn is fourth in the SEC scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Walker Kessler averaging 9.1.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Razorbacks. Jaylin Williams is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Jabari Smith is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Tigers. Johnson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

