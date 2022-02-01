No. 1 Auburn hosts Alabama after Quinerly’s 20-point showing

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -7; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama faces the No. 1 Auburn Tigers after Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points in Alabama’s 87-78 win over the Baylor Bears.

The Tigers have gone 11-0 at home. Auburn is 17-1 against opponents over .500.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-4 against SEC opponents. Alabama has a 6-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won the last matchup 81-77 on Jan. 12. Jabari Smith scored 25 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. K.D. Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Jaden Shackelford is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Quinerly is averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.