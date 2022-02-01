CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » NJIT takes on Vermont…

NJIT takes on Vermont on 6-game losing streak

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

NJIT Highlanders (8-11, 3-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (15-4, 8-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT looks to stop its six-game skid with a win against Vermont.

The Catamounts have gone 9-0 in home games. Vermont leads the America East with 13.5 assists per game led by Isaiah Powell averaging 3.1.

The Highlanders have gone 3-6 against America East opponents. NJIT gives up 67.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Catamounts and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Davis is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 17.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Miles Coleman is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Dylan O’Hearn is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

