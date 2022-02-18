OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Nicholson lifts Tennessee State…

Nicholson lifts Tennessee State over SIU-Edwardsville 81-65

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 12:38 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kassim Nicholson had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Tennessee State players in double figures as the Tigers beat SIU Edwardsville 81-65 on Thursday night.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 16 points for the Tigers (11-16, 6-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd and Shakem Johnson scored 12 apiece and Monty Johal had 10.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 15 points for the Cougars (9-18, 3-11). DeeJuan Pruitt added 13 points and seven rebounds. Shamar Wright had 12 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Tennessee State defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 75-70 on Jan. 27.

