Nicholls State visits Northwestern State following Gordon’s 28-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (18-9, 8-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-20, 4-7 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (18-9, 8-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-20, 4-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the Northwestern State Demons after Jitaurious Gordon scored 28 points in Nicholls State’s 84-70 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Demons have gone 5-4 at home. Northwestern State has a 1-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Colonels are 8-2 in Southland play. Nicholls State is third in the Southland with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won the last matchup 69-58 on Jan. 21. Pierce Spencer scored 20 points to help lead the Colonels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendal Coleman is averaging 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Gordon is shooting 45.9% and averaging 20.2 points for the Colonels. Devante Carter is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.