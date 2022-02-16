Nicholls State hosts McNeese after Scott’s 21-point outing

McNeese Cowboys (10-16, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (16-9, 6-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (10-16, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (16-9, 6-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits the Nicholls State Colonels after Zach Scott scored 21 points in McNeese’s 80-75 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Colonels are 8-1 on their home court. Nicholls State has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Cowboys are 4-5 in Southland play. McNeese is seventh in the Southland shooting 32.7% from downtown. Scott paces the Cowboys shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. The Colonels won the last meeting 81-71 on Jan. 28. Jitaurious Gordon scored 24 points points to help lead the Colonels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devante Carter is averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Pierce Spencer is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Scott is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.2 points. Christian Shumate is averaging 16.4 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

