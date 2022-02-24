Nicholls State faces Northwestern State following Gordon’s 28-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (18-9, 8-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-20, 4-7 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (18-9, 8-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-20, 4-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the Northwestern State Demons after Jitaurious Gordon scored 28 points in Nicholls State’s 84-70 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Demons have gone 5-4 in home games. Northwestern State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels have gone 8-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks fifth in the Southland with 13.5 assists per game led by Devante Carter averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won 69-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Pierce Spencer led the Colonels with 20 points, and Carvell Teasett led the Demons with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Emanuel Littles is averaging 8.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Colonels. Gordon is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

