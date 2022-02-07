OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Nicholas lifts Texas Southern over Bethune-Cookman 66-63

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 11:03 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joirdon Karl Nicholas recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas Southern to a 66-63 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Bryson Etienne had 13 points and seven rebounds for Texas Southern (10-10, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Jordan Gilliam added 11 points. A.J. Lawson had seven rebounds.

Kevin Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-17, 4-7). Joe French added 14 points. Marcus Garrett had 11 points and nine rebounds.

