Niagara tops Manhattan 80-74 in OT

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 11:19 PM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond and Noah Thomasson scored 20 points apiece as Niagara topped Manhattan 80-74 in overtime on Friday night, overcomine a career-high 38 points from the Jaspers’ Jose Perez.

Hammond’s 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime. He added six points in the extra period.

Sam Iorio had 17 points for Niagara (10-11, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Cintron added 13 points.

Elijah Buchanan added 10 points and Romar Reid had six assists for the Jaspers (11-8, 4-6).

The Purple Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Niagara defeated Manhattan 72-63 on Jan. 18.

