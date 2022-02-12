SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Niagara takes on Fairfield…

Niagara takes on Fairfield following Hammond’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-13, 4-8 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -2.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Fairfield Stags after Marcus Hammond scored 26 points in Niagara’s 80-71 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Stags are 3-7 on their home court. Fairfield averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 6-7 in conference games. Niagara ranks eighth in the MAAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Iorio averaging 5.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Stags won 81-71 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Caleb Green led the Stags with 16 points, and Jordan Cintron led the Purple Eagles with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Wojcik averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Taj Benning is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Hammond is averaging 18.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up