Niagara hosts Iona following Hammond’s 20-point game

Iona Gaels (19-3, 11-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-11, 5-7 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Iona Gaels after Marcus Hammond scored 20 points in Niagara’s 80-74 overtime victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Purple Eagles are 4-4 in home games. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC scoring 68.3 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Gaels are 11-0 in MAAC play. Iona scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 78-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Tyson Jolly led the Gaels with 17 points, and Hammond led the Purple Eagles with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is averaging 17.9 points for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson is averaging 13 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Jolly is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

