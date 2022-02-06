OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Niagara ends Iona's eight-game…

Niagara ends Iona’s eight-game win streak with 80-71 victory

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 26 points as Niagara topped Iona 80-71 on Sunday, ending the Gaels’ eight-game winning streak.

Noah Thomasson added 23 points for the Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio had 12 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Cintron added 12 boards.

Elijah Joiner had 22 points for the Gaels (19-4, 11-1). Tyson Jolly and Walter Clayton Jr. both scored 12.

The Purple Eagles evened the season series against the Gaels. Iona defeated Niagara 78-55 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up