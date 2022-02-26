CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Newton scores 27 to carry East Carolina over Tulsa 64-59

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:26 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 27 points as East Carolina narrowly beat Tulsa 64-59 on Saturday.

Players were ejected after flagrant fouls following the clinching free throws by Alexis Reyes at the end of the game.

Vance Jackson had 12 points for East Carolina (15-13, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). Ludgy Debaut added three assists.

The Pirates forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Darien Jackson had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-18, 3-13). Jeriah Horne added 14 points. Curtis Haywood II had six rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane this season. East Carolina defeated Tulsa 73-71 on Feb. 8.

