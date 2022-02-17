OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Newton carries East Carolina over South Florida 65-57

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:17 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristen Newton recorded 14 points and 10 assists to lift East Carolina to a 65-57 win over South Florida on Thursday night.

Vance Jackson had 16 points for East Carolina (13-12, 4-9 American Athletic Conference). Brandon Suggs added 13 points and Tremont Robinson-White had 10 points and six rebounds.

Serrel Smith Jr. had 18 points for the Bulls (7-18, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

