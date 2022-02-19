OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Newton and the East Carolina Pirates take on conference foe UCF

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:22 AM

East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 4-9 AAC) at UCF Knights (15-9, 7-7 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes UCF and East Carolina square off on Sunday.

The Knights are 11-3 on their home court. UCF ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Darius Perry averaging 4.4.

The Pirates are 4-9 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC scoring 26.6 points per game in the paint led by Tristen Newton averaging 4.7.

The teams square off for the 17th time this season in AAC play. The Knights won the last meeting 92-85 on Jan. 19. Brandon Mahan scored 19 points points to help lead the Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.4 points. Mahan is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

Newton is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 9.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

