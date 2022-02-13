OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » College Basketball » Newby scores 17 to…

Newby scores 17 to carry Milwaukee over Green Bay 54-44

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 5:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Moses Bol blocked five shots.

The Phoenix’s 26.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Milwaukee opponent this season.

Milwaukee totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Cade Meyer had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Phoenix (4-21, 3-13), who have now lost eight straight games. Nate Jenkins added 15 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Milwaukee defeated Green Bay 63-49 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up