New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC after Murdix’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

New Orleans Privateers (12-8, 5-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-6, 3-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Terrion Murdix scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 90-76 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Islanders are 8-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Privateers have gone 5-0 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is fourth in the Southland scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The Islanders and Privateers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Mushila is averaging 15.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Daniel Sackey is averaging 7.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Privateers. Derek St. Hilaire is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Privateers: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

