New Orleans visits Incarnate Word after St. Hilaire’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

New Orleans Privateers (13-8, 6-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-19, 0-6 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Derek St. Hilaire scored 25 points in New Orleans’ 79-70 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals have gone 3-8 in home games. Incarnate Word is 2-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Privateers are 6-0 in conference play. New Orleans is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals and Privateers meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Glasper is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

St. Hilaire is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Privateers. Kmani Doughty is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Privateers: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

