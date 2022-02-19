New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (10-17, 4-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (15-9, 8-1 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (10-17, 4-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (15-9, 8-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts McNeese trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Privateers are 10-2 on their home court. New Orleans averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 4-6 against Southland opponents. McNeese is fifth in the Southland shooting 33.2% from downtown. Zach Scott leads the Cowboys shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. The Privateers won the last meeting 84-78 on Jan. 30. Derek St. Hilaire scored 23 points points to help lead the Privateers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Sackey is averaging 6.8 points for the Privateers. St. Hilaire is averaging 23.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Kellon Taylor is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

