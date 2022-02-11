New Orleans hosts Incarnate Word following Green’s 29-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-20, 1-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (14-9, 7-1 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-20, 1-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (14-9, 7-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Troy Green scored 29 points in New Orleans’ 78-69 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Privateers have gone 9-2 at home. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Simeon Kirkland averaging 1.6.

The Cardinals are 1-7 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland with 10.6 assists per game led by Drew Lutz averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Cardinals won the last matchup 78-70 on Feb. 5. RJ Glasper scored 34 points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Privateers. Derek St. Hilaire is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Glasper is averaging 15.3 points for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.