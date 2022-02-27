New Mexico visits Fresno State following Mashburn’s 24-point game

New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 4-11 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 MWC) Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 4-11 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 69-65 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs are 10-4 on their home court. Fresno State is fourth in college basketball giving up 57.4 points per game while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Lobos are 4-11 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks seventh in the MWC with 12.0 assists per game led by Jaelen House averaging 4.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 65-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Anthony Holland led the Bulldogs with 22 points, and House led the Lobos with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Robinson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

KJ Jenkins is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 10 points. Mashburn is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.