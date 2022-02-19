CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
New Mexico State visits Grand Canyon following Allen’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:02 AM

New Mexico State Aggies (22-4, 10-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 8-4 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Teddy Allen scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 75-64 win against the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Antelopes are 12-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is sixth in college basketball giving up 58.4 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Aggies have gone 10-2 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State is fourth in the WAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 6.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 71-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Allen led the Aggies with 28 points, and Holland Woods led the Antelopes with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Antelopes. Woods is averaging 13.9 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Allen is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 10.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

