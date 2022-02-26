New Mexico State visits Chicago State, aims for 25th win this season

New Mexico State Aggies (24-4, 12-2 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-22, 2-13 WAC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico State Aggies (24-4, 12-2 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-22, 2-13 WAC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -16; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Aggies visit the Chicago State Cougars.

The Cougars are 4-9 in home games. Chicago State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies have gone 12-2 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Aggies won the last meeting 78-61 on Jan. 1. Jabari Rice scored 15 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Betson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. Bryce Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Teddy Allen is averaging 20 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Rice is averaging 11.3 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 24.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

