New Mexico State hosts Seattle U following Allen’s 22-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (17-5, 8-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (19-3, 7-1 WAC) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6…

Seattle U Redhawks (17-5, 8-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (19-3, 7-1 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -8; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Teddy Allen scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 68-57 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. New Mexico State is eighth in the WAC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Redhawks have gone 8-1 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WAC scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Riley Grigsby averaging 1.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. Darrion Trammell is averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 63.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.