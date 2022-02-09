OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
New Mexico State faces Dixie State following Allen's 33-point performance

New Mexico State faces Dixie State following Allen’s 33-point performance

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

New Mexico State Aggies (20-3, 8-1 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (11-12, 4-6 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Dixie State Trailblazers after Teddy Allen scored 33 points in New Mexico State’s 79-64 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Trailblazers have gone 8-3 in home games. Dixie State is sixth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Hunter Schofield paces the Trailblazers with 6.0 boards.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Trailblazers and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schofield is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

Jabari Rice is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Allen is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

College Basketball

