New Mexico Lobos face the Air Force Falcons on 3-game slide

Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 3-11 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 3-11 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico heads into the matchup against Air Force after losing three in a row.

The Lobos have gone 9-7 in home games. New Mexico ranks seventh in the MWC with 12.0 assists per game led by Jaelen House averaging 4.5.

The Falcons are 3-12 in MWC play. Air Force allows 65.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Lobos won the last matchup 91-77 on Feb. 6. House scored 42 points points to help lead the Lobos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lobos. House is averaging 12.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

A.J. Walker is averaging 14.9 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 20.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.