New Mexico and Air Force face off in conference showdown

Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 3-11 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -8; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits New Mexico in MWC action Saturday.

The Lobos are 9-7 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Falcons are 3-12 in MWC play. Air Force is 7-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Lobos won 91-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Jaelen House led the Lobos with 42 points, and Jake Heidbreder led the Falcons with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lobos. House is averaging 12.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

A.J. Walker is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Heidbreder is averaging 8.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 16.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

