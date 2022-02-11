New Hampshire takes on Binghamton after Martinez’s 23-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 5-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-11, 7-5 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 5-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-11, 7-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Jayden Martinez scored 23 points in New Hampshire’s 60-55 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats are 5-5 on their home court. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East shooting 35.2% from deep, led by Dan Petcash shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 5-6 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is shooting 46.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bearcats. Christian Hinckson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Martinez is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Guadarrama is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.