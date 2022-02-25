New Hampshire faces Binghamton in conference showdown

Binghamton Bearcats (11-14, 8-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-12, 8-8 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-14, 8-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (13-12, 8-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Binghamton in a matchup of America East teams.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in home games. New Hampshire is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats are 8-8 in America East play. Binghamton has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 69-60 on Feb. 12. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored 18 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats. Jayden Martinez is averaging 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Tyler Bertram is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.2 points. Jacob Falko is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

