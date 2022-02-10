Nevada visits Utah State following Cambridge’s 36-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-10, 6-6 MWC) Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-10, 6-6 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Utah State Aggies after Desmond Cambridge scored 36 points in Nevada’s 82-72 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies are 8-4 on their home court. Utah State is seventh in the MWC in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 3-8 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 78-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Justin Bean led the Aggies with 12 points, and Cambridge led the Wolf Pack with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bean is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath is averaging 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Grant Sherfield is averaging 17.9 points and 6.3 assists for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

