Nevada visits San Diego State after Bradley’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-11, 3-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-6, 4-3 MWC)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -12; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Matt Bradley scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 58-57 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Aztecs have gone 9-1 at home. San Diego State is ninth in the MWC with 11.8 assists per game led by Trey Pulliam averaging 3.5.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-6 against MWC opponents. Nevada is second in the MWC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Will Baker averaging 5.6.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 4.7 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Grant Sherfield is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

