Nevada hosts Colorado State following Roddy’s 22-point outing

Colorado State Rams (17-3, 7-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-12, 3-7 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (17-3, 7-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-12, 3-7 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after David Roddy scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 58-57 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-4 in home games. Nevada is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 7-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rams won the last meeting 77-66 on Jan. 26. Roddy scored 18 points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Roddy is averaging 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

