Nelson sparks Delaware to 81-60 romp over James Madison

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 10:06 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. had a career-high 30 points as Delaware romped past James Madison 81-60 on Monday night.

Jyare Davis had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Hens (17-9, 8-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Kevin Anderson added 12 points. Andrew Carr had eight rebounds.

Delaware scored 49 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Vado Morse had 15 points for the Dukes (14-11, 5-9). Terrence Edwards added 11 points and nine rebounds. Justin Amadi had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Delaware defeated James Madison 85-69 on Jan. 29.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

