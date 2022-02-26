CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Nelson scores 20 to…

Nelson scores 20 to lift St. Thomas (MN) over Omaha 95-74

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anders Nelson had 20 points as St. Thomas (MN) ended its seven-game home losing streak, easily defeating Nebraska Omaha 95-74 on Saturday night.

Riley Miller had 17 points for St. Thomas (10-20, 4-14 Summit League). Kevin Cunningham added 14 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Sam’i Roe had 15 points for the Mavericks (5-24, 4-14). Frankie Fidler added 14 points. Akol Arop had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up